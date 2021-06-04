Former All-Ireland winning manager appointed as new principal of Offaly school

An All Ireland winner has been appointed as the new principal of St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry.

Emmett McDonnell will take over from Rob Halford who retired from the position last week.

Emmett McDonnell guided the school to All Ireland success in 2012 when the school memorably lifted the Hogan Cup in Croke Park.

A native of Westmeath, he also managed the Offaly senior footballers and is currently a selector with the Kildare senior team where a number of players from his 2012 All Ireland team, and other players who won an All Ireland B title with the school, are on the panel