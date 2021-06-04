Former All-Ireland winning manager appointed as new principal of Offaly school
Former All-Ireland winning manager appointed as new principal of Offaly school
An All Ireland winner has been appointed as the new principal of St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry.
Emmett McDonnell will take over from Rob Halford who retired from the position last week.
Emmett McDonnell guided the school to All Ireland success in 2012 when the school memorably lifted the Hogan Cup in Croke Park.
A native of Westmeath, he also managed the Offaly senior footballers and is currently a selector with the Kildare senior team where a number of players from his 2012 All Ireland team, and other players who won an All Ireland B title with the school, are on the panel
All at St. Mary's wish to congratulate our newly appointed school principal Mr Emmet McDonnell. He succeeds Mr Rob Halford who has held the position since 2012. @NAPD_IE @JMB_Secretariat @offalylocalnews pic.twitter.com/76u1mxJSTr— stmarysedenderry (@SMESecondary) May 31, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on