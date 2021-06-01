Offaly Credit Union to close for a week for IT upgrades

In order to facilitate IT upgrades for the amalgamation of Kilcormac Credit Union with Tullamore Credit Union Ltd, the office will be closed from Thursday, June 10 to Saturday, June 12 inclusive.

It will be back open on Thursday, June 17 at 9.30am.

Membersof Tullamore Credit Union and Kilcormac Credit Union recently agreed a merger of the two Credit Unions to create a stronger and more efficient Credit Union to serve the combined membership across the wider catchment area.

The combined Credit Union will have assets of over €336 million and 35,000 members. The offices in Tullamore and Kilcormac will remain open for all members.