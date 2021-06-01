'Third level will be a breeze - Teacher pays tribute to Sixth Year students finishing up at Offaly school

May 14 was an emotional day for 6th year students in the Sacred Heart School with 102 students bring to a close six years of education at the school.

Sixth Year Year Head, Ms Jane Direen, noted the challenges that the girls had faced during the last year and their hard-work and attendance during that time.

“We were so impressed with Class of 2021 – they just moved with the changes necessary to keep their classes going. They attended all their on-line classes, completed all tests and assessments during Lockdown and really met the standards we set and we appreciate that that took both hard work and determination. Third level will be a breeze for these girls!”

Ms Direen said the RE Department had organised a service to mark the end of their school years and while the girls were on site, the service was steamed to their classrooms and to their parents at home to comply with Public Health Advice.

Sixth year students returned to school on May 21 to May 28 and will then conclude before state examinations begin on June 8.

Assistant Principal, Mr Sean McFadden concluded “ These girls really understand that sometimes it’s not the challenge you face but rather how you face it and this group of girls were just brilliant.”