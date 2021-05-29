MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue for appeal for information on teenage girl missing in Kildare

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Kildare.

Mackenzie Haverty-Dunne, aged 15, is missing from the Kilteel area of County Kildare. Mackenzie was last seen boarding a Luas Tram at the Red Cow Luas stop, Dublin 22, on Thursday, May 27.

She is described as being approximately 5'5", with blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes. She has a distinctive "J" tattoo on her right wrist. When last seen Mackenzie was wearing a pink jacket, a grey / cream tracksuit and white runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Naas on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.