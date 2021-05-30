Five properties in Offaly for sale for less than €100,000

For our property selection today, we are looking at five properties today that are on the market in Offaly for less than €100,000.

Click on the Next > above to go through all five of the properties

This three bedroom house at Noggusduff, Ferbane is on the market for €89,000. It is on a large site extending to more an acre and also comes with outbuildings.

Click on the Next > to go through all five of the properties