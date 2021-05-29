Tullamore's Little Coffee Hut is on the move

The Killina Presentation Resource Centre is now home to the Little Coffee Hut mobile coffee unit, offering local residents and visitors the opportunity to purchase a hot beverage while catching up with friends outdoors, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

In line with the plans and aspirations of the new resource centre, at the former Presentation Convent in Killina, the committee approached Mark Smith, owner of The Little Coffee Hut in Tullamore, who jumped at the chance to set up a mobile coffee unit at the centre.

To begin, the mobile unit will be operational on Fridays from 8am to 3pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm. Opening hours may be increased over the summer months, depending on the levels of interest.

As the resource centre is located less than a ten-minute walk from the Grand Canal Greenway, it is anticipated that the coffee unit will be a draw for cyclists and walkers. Trade was brisk for the first weekend despite showery weather conditions.

The Little Coffee Hut serves freshly brewed speciality teas, coffees, iced coffees and hot chocolate along with a range of soft drinks and snacks, including cupcakes made by local company, Vanilla Bean Bakery. In time, more food items will be added to the menu.

Committee member, Anne Cantwell, said: “It has been a long time since it has been possible to purchase refreshments in the Rahan and Killina area, to purchase anything for that matter, as we have watched each and every local business close its doors over the decades.

"Bringing the Little Coffee Hut to the new resource centre is an important step in our vision to create a community hub where people can gather and socialise. The Grand Canal Greenway is a wonderful draw for visitors to the area and the resource centre is only a short hop for walkers and cyclists to take a break and enjoy a hot drink and snack.”

Recently-donated picnic benches are available for visitors to the Killina Centre, and much work has been done by a team of committee members and volunteers to make sure that the grounds are gradually being brought back to their former glory and ready for people to enjoy. The orchard garden and nun’s walk are open for visitors to the centre to stroll around with a fairy trail to follow, created by local volunteers.

Anyone willing to get involved in gardening, cleaning and painting tasks around the grounds, is asked to send an email to killinacentre@gmail.com.