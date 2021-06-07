What are the changes to the Covid-19 restrictions from today

The Government has announced the latest changes to the Covid-19 restrictions that will take place through June and July.

The changes outlined from today and July are as follows

From 7 June

- Visitors to your home - You can have visitors from 1 other household inside your home for unvaccinated households

- Weddings - 25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception

- Sport - Outdoor sports matches can take place

- Gyms and training - Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only

- Restaraunts and bars - Outdoor services can reopen

- Driver Theory tests - 25,000 tests per month to take place

- Organised outdoor events - Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

- Live events - Pilot events to take place

From 5 July (subject to the public health situation at the time)

- Visitors to your home - You can have visitors from up to 3 other households inside your home

- Weddings - 50 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception

- Organised indoor events - Maximum of 50 attendees at the majority of venues. Maximum of 100 can attend events in larger venues with strict public health measures in place

- Organised outdoor events - Maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

- Personal fitness - Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six

- Bars and restaurants - Indoor services can resume

From 19 July (subject to the public health situation at the time)

- International travel - Current government advice is to avoid non-essential international travel. Depending on the prevailing public health situation at the time, Ireland will operate the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) for travel originating within the EU/EEA

Under consideration for August

Indoor and outdoor events - Further increases in the numbers permitted

Wedding - Maximum attendance at wedding receptions and celebrations to increase to 100

Public transport - To return to full capacity