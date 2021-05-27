Ireland Weather Forecast: Weather set to be warmer over the weekend with sunshine set to return

The weather is set to turn noticeably warmer over the weekend according to the latest forecast from Met Eireann.

The national forecaster says that it will become noticeably warmer in over the weekend with spells of sunshine, generally dry too though a little patchy rain or drizzle will occur in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for low cloud to persist across much of the eastern half of Ireland on Friday bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, though easing off at times, especially in the evening. It will be drier and brighter across the western half of the country with the best of the sunny spells across west and southwest counties. Highest temperatures will range 13 to 17 or 18 degrees, mildest in sunshine closer to the west coast.

Remaining mostly dry with a varying amount of cloud on Friday night however, patchy rain and drizzle will develop along some western coasts towards morning. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Some mist and shallow fog patches will develop in light and variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly cloudy to start with some mist patches and a little drizzle in parts of the west, and near the northeast coast. Cloud will break up during the day with sunny spells developing and it will become dry, apart from the odd shower. Warmer than recent days, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 or 20 degrees, holding slightly cooler along some coasts. Mostly light southerly or variable breezes, increasing moderate along Atlantic coasts.

Mostly cloudy near the west coast on Saturday night with some patchy drizzle at times. Dry with clear spells elsewhere with a few mist or shallow fog patches forming as winds fall light and variable. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry and warm with sunny spells developing. Some duller periods at times near the west coast. During the evening, cloud will thicken generally in western counties with some patchy rain developing. Warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees. Winds mostly light to moderate southerly, becoming fresh at times along west and northwest coasts.

Cloud and patchy rain affecting the north and west on Sunday night with mainly dry conditions elsewhere. Lowest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees in a light southerly breeze.