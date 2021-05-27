Elderly woman mugged in terrifying Offaly incident
Elderly woman mugged in terrifying Offaly incident
Gardai are investigating after an older lady was mugged in the county today, Thursday, May 27.
Tullamore gardai are currently investigating the incident that occurred at 11am this morning.
During the ordeal, an older lady walking on a mobility aid was confronted by a man and her handbag was stolen.
A foot chase ensued and with public support, a man was arrested and is currently detained.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on