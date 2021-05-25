DOWN MEMORY LANE: Full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives

We have delved back into the archives for another full gallery of Offaly grad pics.

We have delved back into the archives for another full gallery of Offaly grad pics.

Today's grad is a class from Killina Presentation Secondary School in the early 2000s. How many familiar faces will you spot in our full gallery of pictures from the event? Get tagging.