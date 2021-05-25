DOWN MEMORY LANE: Full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives
MEMORY LANE: Full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archivesWe have delved back into the archives for another full gallery of Offaly grad pics. Click the Next > arrow above the photo
We have delved back into the archives for another full gallery of Offaly grad pics.
Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next picture
Today's grad is a class from Killina Presentation Secondary School in the early 2000s. How many familiar faces will you spot in our full gallery of pictures from the event? Get tagging.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on