Offaly company scoops top industry award

The Irish Enterprise Awards, run by EU Business News, has named AllPro Recruitment in Tullamore the ‘Best Boutique Recruitment Agency - Midlands’ in this year’s awards.

AllPro Recruitment’s founder, David Gleeson said, “It is an honour for the AllPro Recruitment team to be recognised for their hard work over the past year.”

The Irish Enterprise Awards recognise and highlight “enterprises that are thriving across the entirety of Ireland.” AllPro Recruitment was selected by an assessment panel following in-depth evaluation of AllPro’s performance, achievements, skill-set and reputation.

This is the first year that AllPro Recruitment has been recognised in the Irish Enterprise Awards, coinciding with AllPro’s fifth year in business.

AllPro Recruitment specialise in offering the highest level of service for both temporary and permanent staffing solutions in Construction, Manufacturing, Office Support, Accountancy & Finance, Engineering, Energy and Healthcare across the Midlands region.

“It’s been a very challenging year for the midlands, but we are very proud that we have been able to help businesses and job seekers through this past year. And we are now focusing on further improving our services so we can better support employers and job seekers going forward," says Andrea Scally, Commercial Director of AllPro Recruitment.

Speaking about the winners recognised as part of this programme, Awards Coordinator Katherine Benton commented: “Congratulations to all the winners of the Irish Enterprise Awards. It is with great pride and joy that we showcase the best of the best from across the entirety of Ireland. I hope you all have a wonderful rest of 2021 ahead.”