Midlands man pleads guilty to attempted murder of gangland criminal

A man from the Midlands has admitted that he attempted to murder gangland criminal Wayne Whelan in a shooting in west Dublin nearly two years ago.

His three co-accused also pleaded guilty to conspiring with each other to murder the deceased.

Wayne Ryan, Darren Henderson and two other men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today (Monday, May 24).

Ryan (41), with an address at Lanna Aoibhann, St Michael's Road in Longford pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Whelan (42) at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Co Dublin on September 4, 2019.

His co-accused, Darren Henderson (31), of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 admitted to conspiring with Ryan and the two other men to murder Whelan within the State on dates unknown between May 15 and November 15 2019, both dates inclusive.

The two other men also pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Whelan on the same occasion.

Bernard Condon SC, prosecuting, told Mr Justice Michael White that the four defendants could each be arraigned on the separate counts.



All four men were originally charged with the attempted murder of Whelan and due to stand trial together on June 21 this year, but that date was vacated today following their pleas.

Henderson and the two other men were also accused of committing arson of a Ford Focus which was allegedly set on fire at the Old Bog Road in Kilcock, Co Kildare on the same date.



Whelan, who survived the attack, was shot a number of times in his body, head and arms while he was sitting in his car in an estate in Lucan.

However, the Clondalkin man was subsequently shot dead in a vehicle two months later before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan on November 18, 2019. He was identified using DNA analysis.

Whelan from Rowlagh in Clondalkin in west Dublin was well known to the gardai for his involvement in serious and organised crime for more than two decades.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC, for Henderson, said today that he was not looking for any reports to be prepared on behalf of his client.

Mr Justice White remanded the four men in custody until July 12, for a sentence hearing.