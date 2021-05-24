Some Offaly commuters paying more than others for train tickets to Dublin

IT appears the further away some commuters are from Heuston Station in Dublin the cheaper the train fare.

For example a flexi ticket from Tullamore station to Heuston station which is a distance of 93km costs €11.69. However, Offaly commuters living in Portarlington pay €13.59 for their flexi ticket to Dublin a distance of 66km.

Those travelling by train from Portlaoise station to Heuston a distance of 80km pay €15.79 for their flexi ticket. A flexi ticket from Athlone costs €14.49 a distance of 127km.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said: ''We do have pricing by zone which is governed by distance – however, they are also governed by the line they are on i.e. Express, Economy 1 and Economy 2 – these lines are denoted by the Level of Service on each.''

Tullamore station to Heuston station = Economy 1 Route

Portlaoise station to Heuston = Express Route

Portarlington to Heuston = Express Route.

Athlone station to Heuston = Economy 1 Route.

But this does not explain how an Economy train leaving Tullamore can suddenly become an Express train from Portarlington when there are the same number of stops.

For example the 5:44 train from Tullamore to Heuston has its first stop at Portarlington. Once it leaves Portarlington the train stops at Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch and finally Dublin Heuston - price €11.69. The people who got onto the train in Portarlington are on the same train and experience the same number of stops whether the train is called Express or Economy. Yet they pay €13.59.

It appears that commuters travelling from Portarlington may be paying a premium because they are on the Dublin/Cork line which is the busiest line in the country and is classed as high demand. Meanwhile the Dublin/Galway line is classed as low demand.

On the positive side travellers from Clara have the best of both worlds as they can go to Heuston for the same price as people from Tullamore - €11.69.

However, it doesn't work the other way round as Clara people can travel to Ceannt Station in Galway also for €11.69 while Tullamore people pay €12.49 for their ticket.