Tullamore Hospital has largest number of patients on trolleys awaiting admission in Ireland today.

According to the Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association, there were 22 patients on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department waiting on a bed to become available. Due to the Ransomware attack on the HSE, there are no figures available as to the number of patients in the hospital with Covid-19.

There are also 22 patients awaiting admission to Cork University Hospital with 12 patients waiting in Limerick and ten in Mullingar and Tallaght.

Across the country there are 134 patients awaiting admission to hospital with 120 on trolleys in Emergency Departments.