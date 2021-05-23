COLUMN: Quick resolution to O'Connor Park row in both Tullamore and Offaly's best interest

PICTURED: Sheamus Howlin, Chairman of the Leinster Council, left, An Taoiseach Brian Cowen T.D., Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Criostóir Ó Cuana and Pat Teehan, Chairman of the Offaly County Board, right, at the official opening of O'Connor Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, in 2010. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

IT is so obvious that one almost feels guilty by pointing out that there is absolutely no winners in an unseemly row that has broken out between the Offaly GAA County Board and Tullamore GAA Club over the lease of O'Connor Park.

The row erupted during last year and has escalated to a very dangerous point in the past couple of months: a point where termination of the lease is being discussed by both sides as a very realistic option. It is a stand off where it seems that both are on the verge of backing themselves into a corner that it may be very difficult to extract themselves from.

Again, it is an obvious thing to say but it is very unhealhty to see the two bodies go on war footing. There will be no winners if calm heads don't rule the day, swords aren't put back in their scabbards and peace doesn't permeate the air very soon. In fact, it will be incredibly damaging for both, though like all rows, some good may well emerge from it.A full report on the row is elsewhere in this paper but the basic bones of it are:

Last year the County Board sought a reduction from Tullamore GAA Club in their yearly lease fee for O'Connor Park. They paid €42,184 of the €56,245 lease for 2020 and sought a reduction of three months rent of €14,061 because of the loss of revenue with spectators either not allowed or very limited at games there because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tullamore declined to grant any reduction and the County Board didn't pay the money owed. A County Board meeting was told last week that €47,607 is now owed to Tullamore GAA Club by the County Board – this includes the first quarter of this year and also includes a figure of just over €1,000 for interest on the outstanding amount.

O'Connor Park has proven to be a big financial burden to the Offaly GAA County Board. They signed a 35 year lease on the ground in 2002 and a major redevelopment of the ground began from 2005. That development was absolutely necessary as the previous O'Connor Park, developed so lovingly by Tullamore GAA Club, had passed its sell by date and the ground was no longer fit for purpose. In 2004, Offaly were fixed to play Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Football Championship in Tullamore. Leinster Council ruled that the ground did not meet health and safety standards and it was moved to Croke Park, where Offaly suffered a devastating and controversial one point defeat – a point from Westmeath defender Brian Morley was later shown to have been wide.

No GAA person in Offaly could stand over that and an ambitious development plan was drawn up by the County Board. When they decided to develop, they did so on a grand scale, building a ground capable of hosting 20,000 spectators and a 7,000 seater stand. There was a big debate about the size of the development at that time – the prevailing majority view went with the bigger ground while there was another sizeable group that favoured a smaller ground, maybe with a 10,000 capacity, that would comfortably host all Offaly club and league fixtures, and many of their smaller senior county championship clashes.

The end result was a ground that everyone could be proud of and one that has won glowing praise from most visitors. A pitch length concrete terrace was added on the hospital side, the four new dressing rooms, media and wheelchair facilities are comparable with any county ground in the country – and match up to Croke Park in many respects.

The old O'Connor Park had a cherished place in the hearts and minds of Offaly GAA supporters. It was the scene of many great football wins during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, days when Offaly had the best team in the land and it was also the base for Offaly hurlers – the team of the 1980s played many of their National Hurling League games there and it was the training venue of choice for the team of the 1990s. The excitement of watching stars such as Tony McTague, Matt Connor, Johnny Flaherty, Mark Corrigan et-al in their prime was part and parcel of the whole experience. It was Tullamore's ground, they hosted the big matches with limited assistance from the wider county and it had a charm of its own.

The old grass hill on the hospital side was where many supporters grew to love gaelic games, the terraced seats along pitch side created a special atmosphere of its own and the seats on the side of the current stand were the viewing point of choice for many – Tullamore GAA later built a stand there, that was officially opened in 1991. Many went to the same place every Sunday and it played a huge part in the lives of so many people.

As time went by, however, and the need for a modern stadium manifested itself, a lease to the County Board became the correct and best option for all concerned. It was not in Tullamore's interest to have a white elephant in the middle of town and they simply could not contemplate the scale of development that was undertaken. No club could have managed it or paid for it and that historic lease decision was taken in 2002 – there had been negotiations between the County Board and Tullamore at various times in the 1990s but Tullamore didn't proceed with them.

The redevelopment had to happen. Under modern health and safety standards and insurance stipulations, it is possible that the old O'Connor Park could not even host Offaly senior county finals as the grass hill would have been a no go zone and other parts could also have been shut off.

The new ground has created a legacy and not all of it is wanted. There is a debt of €1,522 million outstanding on it and it will be several years before this is paid off. The 35 year lease has another sixteen years to run until 2037 and is just over half way through. The size of the debt led the County Board into trouble a few years ago and resulted in a bailout by Croke Park, who took over the bank loans on it. At the time, Offaly was struggling to meet its day to day commitments outside of the ground and it took extensive negotiations with the Croke Park finance committee to ease the pressure.

The lease between Tullamore and the County Board has created occasional friction between the groups. There has been occasional unhappiness in Tullamore over the access they have been granted to the ground, rights which were written into the lease but where legal language gave the County Board a way out on occasions. In general, they have worked well together and tried to keep each other happy but there has also been trouble before over late payments of the lease fee.

While the latest row is over a reduction in the lease because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the real issue is way deeper than this and let no one be under any illusions about this. The initial annual lease fee was €44,304 back in 2002 but it was index linked and is now up to €56,245. The lease represents very good business to Tullamore but is not as good for the County Board and its clubs, who must pay it.

The clubs of Offaly pay a yearly levy to service the O'Connor Park debt and lease. Figures presented to the County Board meeting last week showed that the club levies will yield €100,500. Ironically, Tullamore pay the highest levy, €3,800 if the newest ones are sanctioned, but they also collect over half of the total level paid by clubs. It leaves Tullamore in a good financial position and it reduces their need to carry out major fundraising activities of their own. The size of the lease fee is certainly a bone of contention for the new look County Board, under the chairmanship of Michael Duignan with Colm Cummins as secretary and Clara's Dervill Dolan the treasurer. It is also a source of discontent for many clubs but it is important to acknowledge and appreciate Tullamore's stance, rights and the emotional hold that O'Connor Park has for them.

The land for the ground was purchased by Tullamore GAA Club as it replaced the old Ballyduff Park. It was officially opened by then Taoiseach Eamon de Valera in 1934 - and it was the scene for many an epic Offaly victory over the years, days when the venue was worth an extra couple of points to the home side, and it has hosted a lot of great county finals and club games. It was built by Tullamore hands, Tullamore members shed sweat and tears, gave up countless voluntary hours for it and the hold all of this has on the modern club is considerable.

People can't live in the past though and it is also true that the modern O'Connor Park bears almost zero resemblance to the ground that was a source of such pride for Tullamore from the 1930s through to the 2000s. Only the old dressing rooms remain the same and they are not used for that purpose anymore as new state of the art ones have been built. It is not the same ground and the wider countywide GAA and business community has resulted in the development in a ground that is a source of such pride in Offaly – they may not have laid blocks with their bare hands as so many Tullamore members did but they parted with hard earned cash to help finance its development.

If the row was purely about a lease reduction because of Covid-19, it would or at least should have been solved by now. As with any dispute there are rights and wrongs on both sides here – that is taking it at face value and accepting that this is all the row is about. Should Tullamore GAA Club have agreed to a reduction in those extraordinary times that we are now ploughing through? Absolutely. Even if it required an Extraordinary General Meeting to change the terms of the lease, it would have been the generous thing to do and it would have placed the club on the high moral ground. Should Tullamore have dispensed with any interest payment that they may have been entitled to for late payment? Absolutely, and whatever about the merits of otherwise on not accepting a reduction, there is not much room for debate on this one.

Should the County Board have paid the lease immediately once Tullamore didn't agree to a reduction? Absolutely. They could have complained and even brought it to the attention of the full County Board but it was Tullamore's perogative to turn down a reduction. They are operating within their rights and even if money is very tight at the moment, it should have been found to pay all their debts. The County Board wouldn't be leaving any of their other creditors waiting long without their agreement and Tullamore should have been granted the same courtesy. After all, the lease was signed by the County Board and there has to be a sense of honour involved in honouring its terms unless it is terminated or changed by agreement.

We have to assume, however, that there are much deeper issues at play and it is certain that the County Board want the lease re-negotiated. They are entitled to seek this, even if the answers aren't what they want to hear.

The bottom line is that the lease is not sustainable over a long period of time from a County Board point of view and the current board have a responsibility to sort it for future generations. It would be easy for the officers in both board and club to kick for touch and let it sit but that may not be the right thing.

The timing of this battle is, however, questionable from a County Board perspective. Michael Duignan, Colm Cummins and Dervill Dolan sought election in a campaign for a change of direction for Offaly GAA. They have went in with a very games development focussed plan. They want to increase standards from county level down, increase participation and it is all about players and hurling and football for them.

Picking a row with Offaly's biggest club – and Tullamore are the biggest club in the county, even if they are not always the most successful – does not sit well with this games dominated focus. In many ways, the new regime has been a breath of fresh air to the county. It is early in their reign but there is a feeling of things happening and movement in the right direction. They can't claim the credit for all of this but with Duignan, Cummins and Dolan at the helm, coupled with Shane Lowry's recent financial and practical support, there is growing optimism about the future of Offaly GAA.

That is very positive. For too long, Offaly found itself embroiled in controversy, many over dispensing of team managers. This is different but it does smack of a bit more of the same and that is not good.

There is also a dangerous game of Russian roulette going on with neither side wanting to blink and it could all end with the nuclear option and termination occuring. That would be a complete disaster for everyone and must be avoided at all cost.

It is good that County Board chairman Michael Duignan and Tullamore boss, Tom Martin have opened the lines of communication and have been talking in the past week. While both sides had talked to Leinster Council, there was no real movement in the dispute there and it was worrying to see solicitors being engaged by Tullamore GAA Club, even if they felt it was necessary to get a full legal opinion on what is a complex lease agreement - and in some ways, they had to do this.

Things did move forward when the National Finance Management Committee in Croke Park got involved and they certainly provided a backing of sorts for Tullamore's stance by recommending that all outstanding fees be paid and then the sides engage with Croke Park as an independent broker. The National Finance Management Committee also presented two options for this process, terminating the lease or the County Board buying out the remaining term of it.

Tullamore's stance on these options has not been revealed and they haven't publically stated their side of the story yet. There is also a third option and this is likely to be Tullamore's strong preference – that the lease continues as it is and continues on until 2037.

This may not happen at the moment and a can of worms has been opened that may be difficult to shut. It is possible to be sympathetic to the County Board's stance while appreciating where Tullamore are coming from. From a County Board point of view, the lease represents a bottomless pit. When it ends in 2037, the County Board have the right to renew the lease rather than Tullamore terminating it but it is likely to be for similar terms unless Tullamore agree to it.

That type of yearly figure may not be appreciated by future County Board officers and the most tantalising option is a County Board buyout of O'Connor Park.

Tullamore find themselves in an invidious position. They may receive strong support in their own club but wider public opinion is not and will not fall on their side. There is a quiet opinion being expressed out there that they are not being fair to the county, and it is being stated in more agricultural terms than that by some people. That is not good and the County Board have a duty to protect Tullamore and be fair to them. It is Offaly's biggest population centre, they have competition from other codes and social influences that other clubs don't encounter and Offaly needs a strong Tullamore contributing to county teams in every code.

Tullamore may also feel that they are being pushed into a hard corner by board officers and they will do what most will do in this position – fight with everything they have. A withdrawal of horns and a cooling off period is absolutely necessary at the moment. Wise counsel must prevail and this will be difficult when emotions are running high on both sides. Yet, there is always opportunity in times of adversity. There is gold in most clouds and there is a chance here.

Taking back O'Connor Park is not the right thing for Tullamore. The ground is too big and it would take too much energy for a club to run it and the games there. The cost of upkeep is immense and it is difficult to envisage how Tullamore could manage this, especially as they would be down their €56,000 lease fee each year. It would divert Tullamore from their core business of promoting games and this has happened them at crucial periods in their past with the 1970s construction of their social centre and then the debt encountered by the O'Brien Park development. The O'Connor Park debt would still have to be honoured by the County Board but Tullamore would have to run it if the lease is terminated. The possibility of the ground falling into disrepair or declining would loom into view.

O'Connor Park runs smoothly at the moment because of the quality of the personnel there: the people who look after the maintenance and upkeep of the ground and take charge on match days. It includes people from all over the county, people whose main involvement in the GAA is O'Connor Park. Would Tullamore get support from people from other clubs? Possibly and the County Board would have to help them out but it would be very unlikely to be on the same level.

Offaly needs O'Connor Park and just as the County Board have a duty to Tullamore, the club also has a duty of care to the wider county, its development and the need for a top class stadium. Tullamore don't need that responsibility, that time and expense and termination is not a good move for them.

It is unlikely that Tullamore would agree to sell O'Connor Park but it may be the right thing to do. It would probably be the right thing for the county, whatever about Tullamore, but what is O'Connor Park worth? It is certainly not worth the millions it might be worth as a prime location for housing development. Selling GAA grounds for such construction was a live possibility during the Celtic Tiger years but building houses on O'Connor Park would not be a good move for anyone. The business community in town would not thank Tullamore GAA Club for going down this road and O'Connor Park will almost certainly remain as a GAA ground.

Over the remaining lease of O'Connor Park, Tullamore GAA Club will be paid close to €900,000 – taking likely increases because of inflation into account. They would have to be paid at least that and possibly a bit more to sell but the figure would have to be a lot closer to €1 million than €2 million. It has to be looked at as the sale of a sports ground and not commercial land.

Selling it may also be the right thing for Tullamore, even if it is difficult for them to see that now. It would be a very brave step and the emotional hold the ground has for them is impossible to quantify. It is important also that Tullamore don't overstate and over play this emotional tie – it will lessen as the years go on, new generations get involved and it doesn't have that impact for many of their members and supporters. In many ways a sale is the ideal solution. Just as Tullamore want access to the ground, the County Board want to be able to run the ground without receiving Tullamore's approval for many changes - when Bord na Mona were granted naming rights to O'Connor Park five years ago, Tullamore had to give their approval and they received a decent cut for giving this. Tullamore still has a big say in a lot of what happens in the ground and they are entitled to that as long as they are the owners.

The upfront money, which could only be paid with Croke Park and Leinster Council support, would enable Tullamore to add to and improve their playing facilities and most importantly, invest in full time coaches. It could actually help transform Tullamore into the force that they have the potential to be – a Dublin type dominant club and one capable of winning provincial and All-Ireland club titles. They have never won a Leinster club title and that is a big blemish on their record. Hurling is suffering badly in the club – Shane Dooley is their only member on an Offaly senior hurling panel and he is possibly in his last year. Their rural neighbours, Durrow or Ballinamere and Clodiagh Gaels have bigger representations while their footballers are only winning the occasional championship and have slipped behind Rhode in the roll of honour.

Whether the current Tullamore club would countenance going down this road is doubtful but it does deserve serious consideration. That, however, won't happen over night - they may not be able to sell it to their members if it came to that stage - and at the moment, it is crucial that termination is avoided and that both sides pull back from this. The County Board are also in an invidious position and the Offaly GAA community will not thank them for handing O'Connor Park back.

Termination is a horrible option for the county as well as Tullamore and whatever the logistics, the ground will operate at its best with the County Board running the show.

There is huge merit in the County Board buying O'Connor Park. The current board won't want to and shouldn't embark on another costly development project but if Leinster Council or/and Croke Park had a stake in the venue, it could enable the provision of top class floodlight facilities. That would be a great addition to the county. However, if Tullamore aren't for budging, it is better for the status quo remaining for the moment than termination. There is, however an opportunity there that may not come up again for a long time.



Mountbolus connections with new Tyrone captain

The new Tyrone captain has strong Offaly connections. Padraig Hampsey will lead the Ulster team and his mother, Geraldine is a Leonard from Lugamarlow, Mountbolus.

The Leonard's are a well known Kilcormac/Killoughey family and defender, Hampsey won an All-Star in 2018.

He also has connections with Kilbeggan. His father Padraig senior worked in Powerscreen's in Kilbeggan several years ago and he is also a nephew of Annie Nannery, wife of a famous former Kilbeggan player, Martin Nannery.

Trivia corner

Last week's answers are:

1 - How many Birr men started the 1980 Leinster senior hurling final?

Answer – 1 (Mick Kennedy).

2 – Name Offaly's only football All-Star since 1983?

Answer – Cathal Daly, Tullamore.

3 – Name the Offaly senior hurling medal winner of 1981 who played in the Offaly senior hurling final of 2000 (played in 2001)?

Answer – Eugene Coughlan, Seir Kieran.

This week's questions are:

1 – Who captained Offaly to their fiurst Leinster minor football title in 1947?

2 – When did Drumcullen last win the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship?

3 – Offaly lost to Meath in the 1970 Leinster senior football final. Name the next county to beat Offaly in the championship?

Answers in the next column. With thanks to former referee Carthage Buckley for supplying the questions.