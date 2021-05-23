Can you believe it? This cosy home in Offaly is for sale at incredibly low price

This semi detached three bedroom house in Offaly is going under the hammer with a remarkably low guide price in an online auction next month

The property in Crinkle extends to approximately 76 sq. m (818 sq. ft) with a south west facing rear garden and has a guide price of just €45,000.

There is off street parking and the home is currently being rented.

The subject property can be accessed via School Street into An Corran residential development.

Local amenities include The Thatch Crinkle, Crinkle GAA Club, Crinkle Superstore, Grant Engineering along with further services in nearby Birr which includes a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include the N62 and nearby Bus Eireann services 72 and 323 in Birr town centre.

TAP TO VIEW NEXT

