Egan hits hat-trick as Offaly register impressive win

Gráinne Egan shot 3-5 as Offaly recorded their most significant victory in a number of years when getting their season off to a dream start with a 4-7 to 1-14 triumph over a Dublin team that troubled All-Ireland champions Kilkenny seven days previously.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1

Former Galway All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper, Susan Earner has clearly had a positive impact on the Faithful since her appointment as manager, and they are now assured of a place in the business end of the competition, the clash with the Cats deciding the top two in Group 3.

Three points from Aisling Maher had edged the hosts ahead - Gráinne Egan having only pointed from a penalty at the other end - when Emma Mulrooney goaled but Maher and Jody Couch pointed and the teams went in at the break level 0-7 to 1-4.

Niamh Gannon had been showing well for the Dubs and when she supplemented her two points with a goal, it was looking good for the Blues as they moved six points clear. Their joy was shortlived, however, as the outstanding Egan rifled home a pair of goals to draw the teams level, entering the final quarter.

Sarah Harding edged the visitors ahead but the crucial score came when Egan completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute. Couch and Maher halved the deficit but time ran out on Dublin and they must now turn their attentions to the championship.