Egan hits hat-trick as Offaly register impressive win
Offaly Senior Camogie Manager Susan Earner. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Gráinne Egan shot 3-5 as Offaly recorded their most significant victory in a number of years when getting their season off to a dream start with a 4-7 to 1-14 triumph over a Dublin team that troubled All-Ireland champions Kilkenny seven days previously.
Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1
Offaly 4-6
Dublin 1-14
Former Galway All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper, Susan Earner has clearly had a positive impact on the Faithful since her appointment as manager, and they are now assured of a place in the business end of the competition, the clash with the Cats deciding the top two in Group 3.
Three points from Aisling Maher had edged the hosts ahead - Gráinne Egan having only pointed from a penalty at the other end - when Emma Mulrooney goaled but Maher and Jody Couch pointed and the teams went in at the break level 0-7 to 1-4.
Niamh Gannon had been showing well for the Dubs and when she supplemented her two points with a goal, it was looking good for the Blues as they moved six points clear. Their joy was shortlived, however, as the outstanding Egan rifled home a pair of goals to draw the teams level, entering the final quarter.
Sarah Harding edged the visitors ahead but the crucial score came when Egan completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute. Couch and Maher halved the deficit but time ran out on Dublin and they must now turn their attentions to the championship.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on