Go ahead given for large development with nursing home and residential units in Tullamore

The go ahead has been given for a large scale development in Tullamore including a large nursing home and 77 residential units.

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the large scale project with 28 conditions attached.

Riverpoint, Construction Limited, applied to Offaly County Council in September for permission for the development. The council sought further information in November before making its decision.

Located on the Arden Road and adjacent to Arden Lane, the large scale development will include a three-storey nursing home with 90 rooms, a single storey coffee shop and 77 residential units at the site.

The residential development with consist of two, two-storey detached apartment blocks with a total of 16 apartments across the two blocks.

There will be 24 bungalows which will be a mix of semi-detached, end terrace and mid terrace and 37 two-storey houses which will be a mix of detached, end terrace and mid terrace.