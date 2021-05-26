Offaly artist donates proceeds of paintings to fund to build hospice in Midlands

An Offaly artist has donated the proceeds of her paintings to a fund to build a hospice in the Midlands.

Local artist, Marie Lyons, painted a beautiful array of oil paintings while cocooning during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The Rath woman later sold the paintings to help raise funds for Offaly Hospice and last week, the Tribune was there to see her present a cheque for €6,200 towards the fundraising efforts to construct a hospice in the Midlands.

Marie’s eye-catching paintings detailed many beautiful scenes including the ‘Cathole Waterfall’ in the Slieve Blooms and several pieces portraying scenic locations in county Kerry where she had previously visited.

With an array over 25 pieces of work for sale, Marie did Trojan work selling her pieces to raise funds for Offaly Hospice.

Displaying her work in both Birr and Tullamore late last year, Marie was “absolutely delighted” to be able to present the proceeds of the sale of her paintings to the Chairperson of Offaly Hospice, Prof. Humphrey O’Connor last week. The monies will go towards the building fund for the proposed hospice for the midlands.

Speaking to the Tribune, Prof. O’Connor enthused that it was “wonderful to see what Marie Lyons has done”. “This is in terms of her own initiative to paint so beautifully and also to be so business-like in getting them all sold and come in with a cheque for €6,200, is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Following the presentation, Marie wished to thank John Claffey, Birr, who framed her work so beautifully, Galvins, Tullamore, who displayed and sold her paintings, Eoin Garry, who allowed her to display her paintings in the window of what was Frawley’s Discount Store, Birr, Mary Murphy, of Offaly Hospice, who was “very helpful” to her and also the Tribune.