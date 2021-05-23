New Volunteer Centre will serve the community in Offaly

THE opening of the new Offaly Volunteer Centres was officially announced by Joe O’Brien TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities on Monday last, the first day of National Volunteering Week.

The Offaly centre of one of seven which will serve the people of Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wexford, meaning there is now a volunteer centre in every county.

Volunteer Centres are supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development to provide a placement service between individuals and groups who want to volunteer and organisations that are seeking to involve volunteers. They also provide training, Garda vetting, advice and supports to volunteer organisations.

Funding for the establishment of the new centres came from the Dormant Action Plan, and ongoing funding support will be provided from the Department’s Volunteering Supports budget.





