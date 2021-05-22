Man appears in court in Tullamore accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to another man

A MAN was sent forward to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to another man.

Callan Ward, 27, of Bay 15, Kilcruttin Halting Site, Tullamore is alleged to have made the threat against Patrick Wesley McDonagh at Heffernan's filling station, O'Moore Street, Tullamore on May 11 last year.

A book of evidence was served on him by Garda Stacey O'Brien last week in the District Court.

When an application was made by the defence for a senior counsel in addition to a senior counsel, Judge Staines refused it, saying it was not a very complicated case.

Mr Ward was sent forward to the Circuit Court on June 29 next. He was also remanded on continuing bail on a breach of the peace charge to appear again in the District Court on September 8.