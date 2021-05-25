Extra seating to be provided in square in Tullamore

Additional seating is to be provided in O'Connor square in Tullamore.

The square proved to be extremely popular during Covid lockdown with people taking advantage of the seats to have a chat and drink coffee .

At last week's Tullamore Municipal District meeting, Director of Services Tom Shanahan said some seats will be connected to planters while others will be free standing.

