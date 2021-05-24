New shopping centre in Tullamore will be a 'game changer'

COUNCILLORS speaking at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District meeting expressed their delight that the long awaited shopping centre on Church Road finally got the green light from An Bord Pleanala.

''This is really going to be one of the major projects which will bring Tullamore forward,'' said Councillor Sean O'Brien

''They are a local company. They bought this site 49 months ago, they have been very patient, they have gone through a huge planning process. I want to congratulate them and wish them well. We all hope construction will start soon. Onwards and upwards for Tullamore and Offaly,'' added Cllr O'Brien.

Councillor Tony McCormack said it was ''fantastic news.”

“It will be a game changer. It will bring the opportunity to the high street shops that weren't able to get to Tullamore because there were no units available. It will give them an opportunity. Tullamore is a good shopping town. People in Tullamore spend money, that's known right around the country. Because over the years people wanted to locate here. Now instead of people leaving Kibleggan or Ferbane and thinking about going to Ahlone, Whitewater or Liffey Valley they may choose Tullamore. It will be great for business people in Tullamore, I'm looking forward to it. A lot of hard work went into it and they had to wait quite a while for the decision from An Bord Pleanala,'' said Cllr McCormack.

Councillor Ken Smollen also congratulated the owners. He said it will be a major shopping centre and it will generate business in the town.

Cathaoirleach Danny Owens said Tullamore is now ''coming into its own.'' He mentioned the growing numbers of people using O'Connor Square.

''It's a real drawing point in the middle of the town. There are lots of people there every day. He also welcomed the one hour free parking which is now available up until the end of June. ''It will encourage people to come to see what Tullamore has to offer,'' he said.