Judge questions Offaly man's stated earnings as application lodged for free legal aid
JUDGE Catherine Staines last week questioned an Offaly labourer's claim that he was earning €350 a week.
Suzanne Dooner, BL, counsel for Jason Martin McCourtney, 4 Fr Mullen Drive, Daingean, said the accused was earning that amount when she lodged an application for free legal aid.
Judge Staines deferred a decision on legal aid for production of a statement of means, saying she could not believe that Mr McCourtney was earning that amount because it was less than the minimum wage.
Mr McCourtney is accused of having a knife with a sharply pointed blade at Main Street, Daingean on April 18 last, contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.
The charge was adjourned to the sitting of Tullamore District Court on June 9 next for directions from the DPP.
