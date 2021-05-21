Offaly drink driver jailed after being found six times over the limit

A DRIVER who was nearly six times over the legal alcohol limit was sentenced to three months in prison and banned from the road for eight years.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed the sentence after being told that Declan Maloney, with addresses at Kilbrook, Tullamore and Castlebar, Co Mayo had 26 previous convictions, including two for drink-driving.

The 46-year-old man had a concentration of 111 micrograms of alcohol in his breath when he was stopped by Garda Ronan Maher at Ard na Greine, Cloncollig, Tullamore on March 4 last.

Garda Maher told Tullamore District Court there were reports of a car driving erratically around the town and he observed the accused's vehicle approach traffic lights at Cloncollig and turn left without indicating.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly entered a guilty plea and said his client was an alcoholic whose marriage had broken up.

He was now trying to turn his life around, was attending AA and had sought the assistance of Merchants Quay.

Mr Farrelly said Mr Maloney was an employed man and a father and grandfather and he asked that he not be sentenced to prison.

Judge Staines said this was his third conviction for drink-driving and his previous one was only two years ago so he had driven while disqualifed, without insurance and while almost six times over the limit.

Mr Maloney was also disqualified from driving for six years. Recognisances for an appeal were fixed.