Lowry middle of the pack after first round of PGA Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry is six shots off the lead in a share of 41st place after round one of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Corey Conners currently leads the tournament on five under par with a clutch of player, including Keegan Bradley and Brooks Koepka, two further back on three-under.

Clara man Lowry started his opening round steadily with two consecutive pars and a birdie through his first three holes. He held firm with pars until the eighth hole when a bogey saw him slip back down to even par before the turn.

He was playing out a fairly uneventful back nine with pars from 10 through 16 before disaster struck on 17. He hit a bunker to the back of the green from the tee and his second shot flopped and ended up in the same bunker.

He got out of trouble by taking a further three shots from there, including two putts, to escape with a double bogey. Lowry fought back on the last hole to finish on a high with a birdie and a round of 73, one over par.

Lowry is far from out of contention and returns to the course for his second round in an all-star group with Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia at 1.44pm Irish time.