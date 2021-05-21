Offaly village to get new community centre after plans approved

An Offaly village is to get new community centre after plans for the project were approved by Offaly County Council.

Moneygall Development Association has been granted permission by Offaly County Council for a new community centre at Moneygall Football Club.

It will consist of a meeting room, store, cleaners store, kitchen, officials room, toilets and changing rooms with adjoining shower areas.

Before granting permission, the local authority sought further information on lighting and car parking at the site.

Planning permission has now been granted with 11 conditions attached.