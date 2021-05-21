Offaly teen in court after 'appalling incident of dangerous driving' after his birthday

A Tullamore teenager drove dangerously around the town in the early hours of the morning just over a week after his 18th birthday, the local District Court heard.

Thomas Power, 47 Grand Canal Court, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of dangerous driving when he appeared before Judge Catherine Staines.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said a garda on patrol saw a 04 registered Astra on February 27 last at Harbour Street which was missing a headlight.

Gardai followed it at a safe distance and when they activated the blue lights it failed to stop.

The car drove on O'Moore Street, New Road, Church Road, the N52 bypass, Daingean Road, O'Carroll Street and Chancery Lane.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said it was speeding and engaging in dangerous manoeuvres.

It swerved at a patrol car at Church Street and hit a traffic light pole and an electrical junction box.

When the accused was stopped gardai ascertained he had no driving licence and no insurance. He had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Power had been extremely stressed and bored because of Covid and bought the vehicle for €300 with the intention of doing it up.

He knew he should not have done what he did and Mr Farrelly suggested the young man would benefit greatly from the Probation Service and mental health matters could be explored.

Judge Staines said it was an 'appalling incident of dangerous driving' but she would put sentence back to July 28 for a probation report.

“Hopefully there will be a positive report on that date,” said the judge.