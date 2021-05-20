'Ridiculous' prosecution of pastry theft in Offaly could cost €500

JUDGE Catherine Staines said the prosecution of a man for allegedly stealing pastries worth €6 is costing the State about €500.

Patrick McDonald, Cappagh, Portlaoise, has been accused of the theft from Doolan's shop, Blueball, Offaly on October 15, 2020.

Suzanne Dooner, BL, instructed by Josephine Fitzpatrick, solicitor, sought an adjournment at Tullamore District Court, saying she was seeking CCTV footage and entries in a garda's notebook.

Judge Staines said this was the fourth time the matter had been before the court and one bench warrant had been issued.

“It's ridiculous, it really is ridiculous,” she said. “This case will probably cost the State about €500 for a theft of €6 pastry.”

When Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the matter could be struck out, Judge Staines said that could not be done without the authority of Doolan's shop.

She said she would grant another adjournment to June 9 but stated that would be a waste of time and the State's resources and the request for CCTV evidence should have been complied with by the gardai earlier.

A plea of guilty must be entered on that day, said the judge, or a date will be fixed for a hearing.