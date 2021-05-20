Offaly people urged to support 'Miss it for a Meal' fundraiser

The charity Mary's Meals Offaly are hoping to raise much-needed funds to feed hungry children at school in the poorest parts of the world. It costs the charity only €18.30 to feed each child for a whole school year or only nine cent per meal.

During the lockdown, people could not do so many of the normal things that they usually take for granted, like a visit to the hairdressers etc. With this in mind Mary's Meals are hoping that people would give an amount towards feeding a child for a year (€18.30).

This idea came about from Ann McCormack when earlier this year she gave a donation to Mary's Meals from money saved from not being able to go to the hairdressers, meet friends for coffee or have a meal out.

Anne said "Its such a great feeling knowing that every €18.30 donated will make such a massive difference in a Child's life. I often find that when I give I receive back in abundance in so many other ways."

So if you missed out on,

1) A night out,

2) Coffee with friends,

3) The Nail Bar,

4) Going to a match,

5) The Hairdressers/Barbers

and if you'd like to help us feed hungry children at school in the 19 of the poorest countries in the world, then here are the various ways that you can donate.

Fill out the coupon published in this week's Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune, place your donation in an envelope marked Mary's Meals drop it in to;

1) Hanlon's Butchers, Patrick Street, Tullamore

2) Tyrells Home Bakery, O'Moore Street, Tullamore

3) Flynn's Centra, Fingerboard, Tullamore or

O'Sullivan's Centra, Kilcormac.

Galvin, William St, Tullamore

You can also donate online or phone any of the Mary's Meals Offaly members

Paul Galvin 087 837 5407

Rose Lyons 087 239 3853

Ann McCormack 086 120 5514

Vincent McDermott 087 793 4148

Carmel McConigley 086 074 6648

Teresa McRedmond 086 331 3655

Despite the challenges of the past year, Mary's Meals increased the number of children fed each day from 1,667,067 to 1,838,859.....an increase of 171,792