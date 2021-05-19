Man arrested in connection with series of thefts from cars in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly arrested a man following investigations into a number of thefts from cars in Clara. The man was arrested in the town.

Garda are asking the public to report any thefts that may have occurred on the evening of May 17 2021, in Clara, to contact Tullamore Garda station on 0579327600.

Wherever you park your car gardai always advise you to take your property with you and ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location.

Tips to Prevent Theft

- Whether you park your car or van, take your property with you

- Ensure your car is locked, alarmed and parked in a safe location

- Store your keys safely, away from windows and letterboxes