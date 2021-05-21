Commercial unit in centre of Tullamore to be turned into cafe and restaurant
Commercial unit in centre of Tullamore to be turned into cafe and restaurant. FILE PIC
A commercial unit in the centre of Tullamore is to be turned into a cafe and restaurant.
Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for the conversion with nine conditions attached.
It will include alterations to the existing building and new signage.
The unit is located on Columcille Street in the town and is located between Texas and the former Paddy Fields Restaurant.
