New link road and one way system proposed for centre of Tullamore

People in Tullamore are being invited to give their views on a new link road and one way system proposed for centre of the town.

Offaly County Council is proposing to construct a new link road between High Street and the Tanyard in Tullamore. The proposal includes a new 70 metre section of link road, improved junctions, footpaths and raised pedestrian crossings serving Roselawn and Tanyard.

The new link will facilitate the creation of a one-way traffic system through O’Connor Square with traffic entering O’Connor Square from the Tanyard and exiting onto High Street/Bridge Street.

Members of the public are invited to view the current proposals and submit any observations or comments.

Plans are available to view at Tullamore Library, Aras an Chontae and Offaly Tourism Office in window displays and in the Tullamore Municipal District Offices.