Offaly's Tolü Makay to headline Shakefest 2021

Offaly songstress Tolü Makay is set to headline Shakefest 2021, an online multicultural event from Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

Shakefest takes place on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30.

Tolü is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Tullamore who rose to national prominence on New Year's Eve after she performed a piano version of the Saw Doctors hit, N17. She also appeared on RTE's Tommy Tiernan Show earlier this year.

Tolü is now going to celebrate culture and diversity with Shakefest in her hometown as she comes to you, performing from Neo-Gothic masterpiece Charleville Castle as our Virtual Hafla Highlight for 2021.

Shakefest will once again be an online event due to Covid restrictions.

Each year, this eclectic family festival gathers adults, teenagers, children and parents alike in the beautiful setting of Charleville Castle, to come and experience plenty of creative and cultural activities.

"Although we are missing our location hub Charleville Castle, Culture Centre of the Irish Midlands, we are now offering a mix of cultural and creative workshops in an online format through Zoom and pre-recorded tutorials, organisers said.

"Our workshops this year are all about improvisation, creativity and imagination that happen on Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th starting with workshops by Moesha Kay, our International Dance Instructor. Moesha comes to you live from Nairobi, Kenya, introducing both kids and adults to AfroPop dance workshops! They will be learning the basics of AfroPop moves – traditional African dance merged with Hip Hop pops and locks and learn a small routine that she will post later for all ages to practice as they like. Let's get into the groove!

"Next up, enjoy a variety of improvisation and spontaneous and colourful expression over the weekend for both kids and grown-ups in our drama and art workshops. Oisin Robbins of Beluga Theatre based out of Clara, Co. Offaly, will be turning your young ones ages 6 and up into fierce and ferocious DRAMANIMALS! as they play fun and basic theatre-based games involving jungle animals and mimicking their sounds in an interactive Zoom workshop.

"Enjoy some pre-recorded tutorials with The Marble’s Eye Studio on abstract expressive and spontaneous painting techniques for children ages 4-12 including Balloon Smashing and How to Paint Pour a Galaxy which will be a feast for the eyes!

"Lastly, for our Bellydance and Oriental Dance enthusiasts, Mariel Sitka, two-time Shakefest International Guest Instructor and Kazafy Troupe member from Buenos Aires, Argentina will take you back in time to The Golden Age of Bellydance from the 1940’s-60’s where Bellydance was at the height of its glamour, style and popularity especially in Egypt and Hollywood. Mariel will take her students through the practice of movements very indicative and characteristic of the style at that time with also some fun and veil movements and hand framing."

All workshops will take place via Zoom, €3 per child and €7 per adult per screen except for the Abstract Painting tutorials which will be broadcast on Youtube free of charge.

You can register by sending an e-mail to info@shakefest.net with the workshop(s) of your choice and your full name. Spaces are limited so book well in advance to avoid disappointment.

For more information about Shakefest, please visit www.shakefest.net or email us at info@shakefest.net and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Zoom workshop tickets can be purchased on www.brownpapertickets.com.

Shakefest is supported by the Offaly County Council Arts Office.