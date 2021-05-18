Offaly backs Covid Word Online programme

A social media campaign hs been created in collaboration with young people from Sligo, Leitrim and South Dublin and in a partnership between Foróige and Children and Young People's Services Committees. In February CYPSC and Foróige launched #TheCOVIDWordOnlineCampaign.

No two Covid-19 lived experiences are the same; we all have to navigate in unchartered emotional terrain - without a compass. In this uncertainty, it helps simply knowing you’re not alone.

There is immense power in peer community support - to cope through tough times, and make good times even brighter. While young people need our support, they also possess their own hopeful power and wisdom. As experts in their own lives this campaign uncovers and shares their thoughts and ideas.

Through youth voices, this campaign by young people for young people helps acknowledge and manage losses while recognising personal power to live well through current circumstances and boost individual and collective resilience in 2021.

The messages delivered throughout the campaign and the look and feel of the campaign were developed by Ireland’s young people during workshops carried out by Foróige youth workers on behalf of South Dublin CYPSC and Sligo Leitrim CYPSC.

The campaign ran for five weeks from 24th February to 24th March on TikTok, Twier, Instagram and Facebook.

Laois Offaly CYPSC in partnership with Offaly County Council and Healthy Offaly arranged for, through the Municipal District offices, the printing and installation of billboard-sized signs which were erected in the towns of Birr, Tullamore and Edenderry.

The billboard type signage contained bilingual keep well messages directed at teenagers and young people and have been very well received in the County.

The Municipal District and the Offaly County Council Cathaoirligh were keen to lend their support to the campaign and were photographed with the signs at their installation.