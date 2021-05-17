Twenty-seven families given keys to new social houses in Offaly town

Last Friday was a happy day for 27 families as they received keys to their new A-rated, contemporary homes in Edenderry.

All 27 homes are located at Killane Court, Edenderry, and were allocated by Tuath Housing, to people from the Offaly County Council housing waiting list.

"Tuath is delighted to have worked in partnership with the Council on this Tuath led direct build development consisting of 22 three-bed houses and 5 two-bed houses. These new homes have been funded via private finance from the Housing Finance Agency and a loan from the Department of Housing," a statement from Tuath read.

Tuath already manages 71 homes in the county and currently has over 6,800 homes in management nationwide catering for over 19,000 people, with plans to deliver a further 1,800 new homes throughout 2021.

Sean O’Connor, CEO of Tuath stated: “We are delighted to be working with Offaly County Council to provide new social homes in the County. It is fantastic to see this collaborative effort resulting in 27 families moving into their forever homes today. We will continue to work in partnership with local authorities nationwide to deliver more homes to more people.”

Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council joined with Cllr John Foley, Chairperson of the Municipal District of Edenderry in welcoming the development and wished all the families well in their new homes and in building their community together. Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council acknowledged the role played by Approved Housing Bodies in helping to deliver quality social housing for those on the Council’s Social Housing list.

Mr Barry O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Housing Finance Agency commented: “The HFA is very pleased to support the important development of these fantastic homes at Killane Court, which will provide 27 families in the Edenderry area with the certainty and comfort of having their own place to live.

"The availability of low cost, long term fixed rate finance from the HFA was an important component in making the project viable and the HFA will continue to support the strong growth in activity by Tuath and other approved housing bodies across the country.”