Huge 87-hectare solar farm in Offaly gets the green light

Offaly County Council has given the green light for the construction of a large-scale solar farm in rural Co Offaly.

Elgin Energy Services Ltd applied to OCC for permission to build the farm on a site totalling 86.7 hectares at Trascan and Clondoolusk, not far from the county's border with Laois in Portarlington.

The development will consist of photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames with associated cabling and ducting.

It will also see the construction of 40 single-storey inverter station, four steel storage containers, perimeter fencing, security gates, permeable gravel access track and 36 pole-mounted CCTV cameras would be erected on-site.

Permission was sought for the proposed solar farm for a period of 10 years with an operational period of 40 years.

Offaly County Council granted permission with 15 conditions attached.