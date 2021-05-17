Significant sum allocated for upgrade works in rural roads and laneways in Offaly

A significant sum has been allocated for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways in Offaly.

Funding of €298,871 for upgrade works has been allocated to the county.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the allocation of €10.5 million for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities.

The funding, announced under the Local Improvement Scheme, will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

Welcoming the allocation for Offaly, Senator Pippa Hackett commented, "as a rural dweller myself, I’m glad to see funding of €298,871 for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways in Offaly. It will be of particular benefit to farm families like my own and to anyone who wants to travel into the countryside for recreation around our rivers, mountains and lakes.”