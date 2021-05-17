Dog fouling reached "outrageous level" in Offaly during Level 5 Lockdown

Dog fouling became a big problem on the streets of Birr, Banagher and other towns and villages in Offaly during the Level 5 Lockdown during the first quarter of 2021, a recent meeting of Birr Municipal District was told.

Cllr Clare Claffey said it was a “huge issue” in towns throughout the Municipal District, an issue which has improved a bit this month because of Council and Tidy Towns clean ups and an easing of Covid restrictions. The councillor said it was a pity we have to rely on the Council and Tidy Towns groups and wished people could be more conscientious.

“A boy was hospitalised in Kildare because of dog waste. We need more signage to deal with this. We need more bins and more provision of biodegradable bags. One of the main issues is the lack of bins. The dog owners don't like carrying the poo a long way.”

Mary Hussey of the Offaly County Council Environment section said the Council is very aware of the problem.

"Unfortunately the issue of dog fouling on our footpaths reached an outrageous level during the pandemic. The problem is a lot of people are still not in the habit of bringing their doggy bags with them to pick up the poo. We are appealing to people to change their habits, to be civic-minded. Nobody likes seeing poo on their paths and they certainly don't like stepping in it. The jury is out whether the provision of bins is a good idea. Westport, which is a similar town to Birr, has no bins. We would prefer it if people bring the dog poo home with them. The green dog walkers campaign will be launched to highlight this issue."