New adult education and training centre in Offaly is 'top class'

A new adult education training centre is about to open in Birr and the facility is being acclaimed as being top class.

The Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Cllr John Carroll recently visited the centre and was very impressed by the quality of its design.

The Crinkill councillor said he was “delighted to accept an invitation from Mr Tony Dalton, Director of Further Education and Training with Laois Offaly ETB to visit their new Educational Centre in Birr which will be officially opened in the coming weeks for classes, but is presently open to answer queries and take enrolments for classes that are commencing shortly.”

While getting a tour of the premises and seeing how each classroom/ lecture hall/ training room were all fitted out to the highest standards to meet the needs of students and tutors, Cllr Carroll said he also had the pleasure of meeting with the newly appointed manager of the Centre Eileen Kenna Quinn.

Eileen and her team are busy putting final procedures in place and completing enrolment for initial classes, details of which are on the LOETB website or can be had by phoning Eileen at 0858773151 or emailing at ekennaquinn@ loetb.ie or dropping into the new Centre at Townsend st Birr, formerly known as Costcutters.

Both Eileen and Tony are enthused by what can be delivered in this New Centre, as was Cllr Carrol,l and are very clear that they are open to talking to local employers, community leaders, and members of the general public to ensure that any demands/ needs in training or Education that are required will be met, through bespoke courses, if necessary, or wherever there is a need.

Cllr Carroll pointed out that as a member of Board of LOETB and a former Chairman of that Board, he was delighted to see this project come to fruition, and he extended a special word of appreciation to Mr Joe Cunningham CEO of LOETB “whose vision for further education in Laois and Offaly meant that when we the Board members raised the need for this type of facility in Birr, we were pushing at a door that was already open.”