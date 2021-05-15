Covid-19 cases falling across Offaly but rate of virus remains high in Edenderry area

Covid-19 cases are falling right across Offaly but the rate remains high in one area of the county.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from April 27 to May 10.

The rate for the Edenderry Area has fallen this week but the area still has the highest rate in the county. Last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area stood at 334.4 cases per 100,000. This week it has fallen to 210.1 with 49 new cases in the last two weeks. That rate is still well above the rate for Ireland which stands at 128.1.

The 14 day incidence rate in the Tullamore Area continues to fall. The rate for the Tullamore Area is now down to just 51.4 cases per 100,000 with 15 new cases in the last two weeks. Just over a month ago, the 14 Day Incidence rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 823.1 cases per 100,000.

Birr continues to have the lowest rate in the county and it has seen a reduction in new cases again this week. Last week the rate for the area stood at 82.4 cases per 100,000 but it has now fallen to 47.1. There have been just 12 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 83.4 cases per 100,000 with 65 new cases in the last two weeks. Offaly now has the 14th highest rate in the country.