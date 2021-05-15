Three properties in Offaly sell for well above asking price at on line auction

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Three properties in Offaly sell for well above asking price at on line auction

Three properties in Offaly sell for well above asking price at on line auction

Three Offaly properties sold for well above their asking prices at an on line auction on Friday. 

USE THE NEXT> ABOVE TO GO TO THE NEXT PROPERTY

Bidding for this portfolio of properties in Kilcormac started at €227,000 but with three bidders competing for the lot, the three beroom house and two self contained apartments sold for €251,000.

USE THE NEXT> ABOVE TO GO TO THE NEXT PROPERTY