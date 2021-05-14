WATCH: Offaly woman goes viral AGAIN with remake of hilarious Tik-Tok hit
An Offaly woman has gone viral again with a remake of her hilarious Tik-Tok video that took the internet by storm last year.
Chelsea Henchy is from Killeigh and her video lip-syncing to a routine from American comedian Kevin Hart went viral last May with the comedian sharing it with his followers.
Chelsea, who now has over 617,000 followers on Tik-Tok, has now remade the video and it has gone down a storm again. It already has over 4.3 million views. Sit back and enjoy! This will put a smile on your face today.
@chelsea_1302
The video that started it all, so grateful to everyone of you who has supported me ever since❤️ @imkevinhart ##fyp ##xbcyza ##rollercoaster ##kevinhart♬ Kebin Hart hate rollercoasters - PrinceofTikTok
