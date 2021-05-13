Gardai at scene of serious assault in Offaly town

Gardai have sealed off part of a road in Edenderry after a serious assault.

Gardai and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene at Francis Street in the town shortly after 6pm on Thursday, May 13.

It's understood two men were involved and one man sustained injuries. Gardai have not commented on the extent of those injuries.

The second man has been arrested as gardai launch an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The road has been sealed off for a forensic examination. Gardai remain at the scene.

More as we get it...