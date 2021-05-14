Man sentenced to four months in prison for obstructing peace officer in Offaly

A four month sentence in the Midlands Prison was handed down to a man for obstructing a peace officer at Hilltop, Monasteroris, Edenderry.

Gardai were called to the scene on June 15, 2020 where they found 35-year-old Tomas Sabaitis, 80, The Sycamores, Edenderry intoxicated.

Garda Denis Glennon observed Mr Sabaitis in a verbal altercation with a female who had facial injuries.

When he saw Garda Glennon he became aggressive and hit the garda on the knee. He was pepper-sprayed by gardaí.

Mr Sabaitis had seven previous convictions, four for public order. His solicitor Aisling Maloney said the defendant couldn't remember much about the night in question. She said he was drinking past when it was wise to do so. He accepts he is better when not drinking and hasn't been drinking since New Year's Eve.

Imposing the sentence Judge Catherine Staines said this behaviour is not acceptable.

She fixed recognisance on his own bond of €100 if he wanted to appeal.