Gardai in Offaly are appealing for information after a business premises in Offaly burgled in early hours of the morning.

Tullamore Garda are investigating a burglary at a business premises near Scrubb Cross, Killeigh between 4.30am and 5am overnight.

Gardai are particularly interested in speaking to any motorists that passed by the area on the N80 during those hours.

Gardai are particularly interested in any dash cam footage any information people may have on the incident.