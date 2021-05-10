Gardai in Maynooth seized four collie pups in a vehicle near Kilcock on Saturday.

These puppies are currently in Leixlip Garda Station and enquiries are taking place regarding their ownership.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.