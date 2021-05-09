Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in one area of Offaly

Covid-19 cases continue to rise this week in one area of Offaly this week but have fallen across the rest of county.

The figures are contained in the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from April 20 to May 3.

The rate for the Edenderry Area has increased again this week as the area still has the highest rate in the county. Last week, the rate for the Edenderry Area stood at 321.5 cases per 100,000 but it has risen slightly to 334.4 this week. There have been 78 new cases in the Edenderry Area in the last two weeks.

After weeks of having the highest rate in Ireland, the 14 day incidence rate in the Tullamore Area continues to fall. The rate for the Tullamore Area is now down to just 85.7 cases per 100,000 with 25 new cases in the last two weeks. Just over a month ago, the 14 Day Incidence rate for the Tullamore Area stood at 823.1 cases per 100,000.

Birr continues to have the lowest rate in the county and it has seen a reduction in new cases this week. Last week the rate for the area stood at 106 cases per 100,000 but it has now fallen to 82.4 cases per 100,000. There have been 21 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly stands at 129.6 cases per 100,000 with 101 new cases in the last two weeks. Offaly now has the eighth highest rate in the country. That is a significant from last week when the 14 day incidence rate for Offaly stood at 175.7 cases per 100,000.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland has increased slightly this week and is up to 129.7 cases per 100,000. This time last week, the rate stood at 124.6 cases per 100,000.