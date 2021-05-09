PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this stunning development of new houses in Offaly

Take a tour of this stunning development of new houses in Offaly.

USE THE NEXT> ABOVE TO CONTINUE YOUR TOUR AROUND THIS STUNNING DEVELOPMENT

Silverbrook in Tullamore offers elegant family living in the heart of the town. It is an exceptional development of large three and four-bed houses in an amenity-rich and landscaped setting.

The team behind the development, Codd Property Holdings, said: "We take pride in offering superior quality homes that will deliver the very best in contemporary family living both inside and out. Stunning design is by C + W O’Brien Architects while quality construction is by Carroll O’ Keeffe so purchasers can rest assured that a house at Silverbrook represents the highest standards in both design and build from a highly experienced team. A selection of large new 3 & 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached houses is now being offered for sale.

"Brick and render facades rise from cobblelocked front drives creating elegant streetscapes at Silverbrook where parklands when complete will incorporate; a playground, sports playing area and picnic piazza all linked by a network of pathways for residents enjoyment. Situated on Arden Road, Silverbrook enjoys easy access to all of the great amenities of Tullamore, including; shops, restaurants, salons, boutiques, hotels, cafes, bars, a choice of great local schools and of course a wide variety of clubs of all sorts as well as excellent civic amenities.

Phase 1, 2 and 3 are sold out but phase 4 of this development is now selling and includes the full selection of large new 3 & 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached houses. YOU CAN REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE.