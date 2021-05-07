Permission refused for major housing development in Offaly

OFFALY county council has refused planning permission for a major housing development in the Cappincur, Daingean Road area of Tullamore.

The large scheme in the name of Daingean Road, Residential Ltd, sought to construct 97 dwellings including a mixture of terraced, detached, and semi-detached, two, three and four bedroomed houses The plan also included one and two bed apartments along with a creche.

The application attracted submissions from the Residents of Barony Way c/o Councillor Tony McCormack and Daingean Road Residents who expressed concern about the potential for flooding in the area. The residents noted that the application included a flood risk assessment which stated there was no history of flooding in the area.

However, they disagreed and said they could advise differently adding that most days standing water can be seen on the lands following a period of moderate rain. In addition they said the area flooded in 1992, 2008 and 2009.

The residents were also uneasy about a potential increase in traffic. They pointed out that the Daingean road leads onto the N/52 N/80 by-pass. They were concerned that the close proximity of the development to the by-pass would have a negative impact on the flow of traffic along the Daingean road.

They claimed the development was not in the best interests of the area.